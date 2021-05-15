Rebuilding Macon gets ready to fix up two homes on 'Rebuilding Day'

Rebuilding Macon is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that repairs homes for people who are disabled or elderly

MACON, Ga. — One nonprofit is literally Rebuilding Macon one house at a time. With the help of volunteers, they work on homes with elderly and disabled owners to make them look brand new again.

Sherril Smith has called Macon his home for 60 years. He's raised his six children in a house on Ross Street for half that time.

"This is all I know," he said.

As time passed, Smith noticed that some things in his home were in need of serious repairs. Rebuilding Macon is making that possible, so he can continue to live comfortably at home.

"We have a lot of homeowners that are now in their 60s, 70s and 80s that were busy raising kids and working jobs and didn't have the time or money to put into taking care of your house," said executive director, Debra Rollins.

Rollins says they've been fixing homes for 29 years. Smith's home will look good as new on Saturday morning.

"We're tearing down his fence, which I'm really excited about, painting the house, replacing some broken windows, so we'll have a good day of work," said Rollins.

"I feel really good and I'm real appreciative. It's just wonderful. I really appreciate all the work and the people volunteering to come help," said Smith.

Rollins says this is more than "volunteer work," and that the best part of repairing homes is getting to know the homeowner.

"You get close to them. You get to where you care about them and even our volunteers, we have some that will years later go back and have lunch or dinner with their homeowners and you get to know the real history of Macon," said Rollins.

Rebuilding Macon is always accepting volunteers, click here for more information.