Volunteers continue work with Rebuilding Macon

Volunteers haven't let COVID-19 stop them from improving Macon homes.

MACON, Ga. — The pandemic hasn't stopped volunteers at Rebuilding Macon from helping out communities all over Central Georgia.

While COVID-19 forced the organization to postpone annual events like Macon Rebuilds Day in April, small crews still strike out weekly to assist the elderly and disabled in low-income neighborhoods.

Wednesday morning, a crew was out bright and early laying down the framework on a wheelchair ramp for one older Unionville couple.

The group had volunteers both new and seasoned ready to help.

"I love helping people," volunteer Derrick DeShazier said. "The excitement you see on their face when you're helping them, there's no better joy."

DeShazier has volunteered with Rebuilding Macon through his church for almost 20 years.

"It's very important for people to help out each other," DeShazier said. "Everybody needs help and you never know when you may need help."

Rebuilding Macon, Inc. VOLUNTEERS NEEDED! Our Thursday crew is in need of an extra pair of ... hands (or 2 or 3.) All repair projects are outside, completed with small crews, and compliant with current health guidelines. Join us in helping the vulnerable of our community live in warmth, safety, and independence.

New volunteer Kieran MacKinnon wanted to put some of his free time to good use with Rebuilding Macon.

"See other people and show them that you're in the community and that you care and you want to help," MacKinnon said. "I think helping any part of Macon helps all of us."

Rebuilding Macon is always looking for volunteers, but they especially need more help on Thursday morning builds.

If you want to help, you can come out to Rebuilding Macon's office ready to work at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

You can find them at 3864 Lake Street. For more information, check out their website.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.