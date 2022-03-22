'Very worrisome': Recalled baby formula worrying Central Georgia parents

According to the FDA, certain types of powdered Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare products should not be used.

MACON, Ga. — A recent recall in baby formula has parents scrambling to find ways to feed their babies. Many stores are limiting how much baby formula each customer can take.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain types of powdered Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare products should not be used.

We went to Primary Pediatrics in Macon to find out how the powder affects babies and how moms are dealing with the shortage.

Sierra Lewis, who works at Primary Pediatrics, has a 9-month old boy, Bohdi. She's been affected by the powdered-milk recall.

"I had two cans out of the four that I had that was on the list, so I just threw them all away because I didn't -- you never know,” she says.

Lewis has switched Bohdi’s formula since, but that's the least of her worries.

"There's no formula available. You go to the store and there's maybe a can here, a can there, but if you've got a growing baby, he's going to drink a lot of milk. It's just really hard to find your specific formula,” Lewis says.

Her boy goes through two cans of powdered formula a week and she can feel the pressure.

"It's very worrisome because it makes you feel like you're not doing what you can to provide for your baby, which, it's not you, it's the supplier -- which, unfortunately, it's going to happen everywhere with anything,” Lewis says.

According to Dr. Lance Slade, finding formula has been a problem even before the recall.

"Just the pandemic and whatnot with supply chain issues, so sometimes parents are having to make switches,” Slade said.

Slade says that the powder was recalled due to bacteria that caused vomiting, diarrhea, or upset stomachs. He says many families have had to switch their baby's formula and he knows they're having a hard time.

"It seems like we see them daily that are having challenges finding it, but it does seem like these stores are trying their best to get it back in,” he says.

Dr. Slade says if you're having trouble finding formula for your baby, he has some advice.

"I would say contact your physician. The pediatricians are aware and able, and a really good team. You're not alone."

Dr. Slade doctors may be able to supply some powder or put you in touch with others who can.