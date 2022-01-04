Recent cold weather takes bite out of Georgia strawberry crop

Elliott Farms is open and and ready for you to pick berries

LIZELLA, Ga. — It's one of the fun parts of early spring -- picking strawberries -- but that cold snap we had a few weeks ago took a bite out of the fruit.

Russell Elliott of Elliott Farms likes to see big, juicy berries just begging for someone to come by and pick them.

"I've done it all my life," he said.

Elliott knows seeing Old Man Winter in late March is dangerous to the bottom line.

"That cold snap a few weeks back, if we'd of had it for two days, I don't think we would have much of a crop by now because that kind of weather can ruin a crop," he said.

He figures that day in the 20s cost them 30 percent of the blooms over their four acres.

That hurts, because growing strawberries doesn't happen overnight.

"Always mid-October when we start planting," he recalled. " All of this was done last year, so you've got a lot of time, money invested before you get to this point."

Something you don't usually see are sandbags up and down the rows. Russell says they're not taking any chances.

Those sandbags will hold down tarps that are also still sitting in the field.

"Easter always brings a cold snap -- it never fails," Elliott predicted.

They'll be ready so when you make the trip to Lizella, you'll have a big selection.