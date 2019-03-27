FORSYTH, Ga. — Recess is the best part of Na'kyiah Jones' school day. It gives this 3rd grader a break from focusing on learning.

"When I go into the classroom, my energy will be out and I can focus on my work," says Jones.

Georgia legislature passed House Bill 83, requiring elementary schools to have recess every day.

They recommend at least 30 minutes of playtime. The exceptions for recess include if kids have physical education that day, or if there is no indoor space to play during bad weather.

Alexandra Lamping teaches 3rd grade. For her class, recess is a break from the classroom, but also teaches a new lesson.

"I really enjoy them playing outside and at recess just so they can grow socially and emotionally and learn how to play with others and use their imagination," says Lamping.

Students at Hubbard Elementary have only 10 minutes of recess every day and physical education classes twice a week.

Lamping says adding extra playtime for kids could be beneficial.

"Academics are important as well, so just finding that fine balance of training the whole child on what they need, socially, emotionally, and academically," says Lamping.

Student Shannon Banks says the extra play time will help him grow big and strong.

"It will help me stay healthy and things like that," says Banks.

If the bill takes effect for the next school year, students like Banks may see extended recess time, to let out all their energy before heading back into the classroom.

The bill would not require middle schools to offer recess, but Georgia lawmakers want school boards to write policies allowing unstructured activity.

Governor Brian Kemp has until May to sign the bill.