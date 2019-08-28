MACON, Ga. — A new north Macon recovery center on Zebulon Road could be up and operational as soon as next month.

The center, which will serve as the new location for the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, was approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Monday.

Rescue Mission is a faith-based ministry that helps people recover from addiction, as well as provide resources for women and children recovering from homelessness and domestic violence situations.

CEO and President Pat Chastain says the center was more than two years in the making.

"We decided that we needed to expand. So originally the expansion was going to be on this property," Chastain said, referring to their current location on Hazel Street.

But he says they found the location at 6601 Zebulon Road thanks to God's guidance. It used to be the location of Hephzibah Children's Home, but the home closed back in January 2018.

"It was like God just took us and turned us around, I mean a complete 180. Just much, much cheaper, and just much more land and location, and it was just like an overnight thing," Chastain said.

Right now he says they can house about 50 to 53 people, but with the new center, they'll be able to house close to 200 men, women, and children. Plans say the organization will use the space for housing, soccer and baseball fields, and even horse stables.

Chastain says some things are still being worked out, but they're planning on moving all their resources in by next week.

"There's been a lot of work done in order for this to happen, and phones and computers, they're ready to be plugged in, so that's huge," Chastain said. "The houses are set up with beds and rooms and we've got an amazing board, and just amazing volunteers, and everybody's just 'all hands on deck.'"

If you would like to volunteer to he lp move the Rescue Mission, you can give them a call at 478-743-5445.

And Chastain says if you're hurting or lost, you're more than welcome to reach out to them and come to their programs.

