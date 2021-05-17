A family was boating, picnicking, and swimming when the boy went under.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Recovery crews are working to find a boy they believe drowned at Lake Sinclair on Sunday.

Corporal Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says his office got a call around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

A family was boating, picnicking and swimming near Airport Island when a 12-year-old boy went under, Stanford says. That’s near the Bass Boat House.

The family was unable to reach him or find him, and the Department of Natural Resources searched until dark.

Stanford says they returned at sun up on Monday to keep looking, and are using sonar equipment in the search.

Recovery crews searching for 12-year-old boy at Lake Sinclair 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8