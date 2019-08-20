MACON, Ga. — As of Monday morning, recycling collection is going away in downtown Macon.

According to a news release from Macon-Bibb Public Affairs, the Solid Waste Department found that the combined 196 garbage and recycling bins in downtown filled up frequently overnight and after lunch (158 garbage cans, 38 recycling bins), but the problem was that the 38 recycling bins were not actually being used for recycling.

Instead, the recycling bins were full of garbage, so they had to be collected as regular trash.

Now, the blue recycling bins downtown will officially be treated as trashcans, and will eventually be painted black to reflect the change.

Right now, trash is collected Monday through Saturday around 7:30 in the morning for all downtown containers.

An additional route will now run Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the mid-afternoon on First Street, Mulberry Street, Third Street, and Poplar Street.

Interim Solid Waste Director, Pat Raines, says...

"By using all the cans for trash and adding the extra collection times, we can alleviate the issue of overflowing garbage and help make our Downtown cleaner. The only change for people is that they can put trash in any can and that they will have a visibly cleaner Downtown to enjoy."

RELATED: Community organizes cleanup near Forsyth Street in Macon

RELATED: Macon-Bibb landfill passes inspections

RELATED: Mercer students paint Porta-Potties to educate people on how to reduce waste