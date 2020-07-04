There is an urgent need for blood, and the Red Cross is hosting six blood drives in Warner Robins throughout the month of April.

The drives are being co-sponsored by Houston Healthcare and CGTC, and they are seeking to get 40 units of blood at each date. One donation helps three people.

They are on April 8, 15, 17, 23, 28 and 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sonny Watson Health Sciences Building on the CGTC campus at 80 Cohen Walker Dr. in Warner Robins.

The CDC encourages people who’re well to donate blood if they’re able, even if practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.

They’ve provided recommendations for each drive, like spacing donor chairs six feet apart, thoroughly adhering to environmental cleaning practices, and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time.

Register for one of the above blood drives by going to: www.redcrossblood.org.

You’ll just enter your zip code or sponsor code (HHC) and it will give you dates and time to select from that are available. If none are available, please choose another date.

