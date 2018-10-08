Almost one year ago, people in Central Georgia were picking up the pieces after Irma rolled through.

But some others were waiting to pick up their things and return home.

"We opened up five American Red Cross shelters and housed over 700 people," Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins said.

Some were people who weren't all rooted here in the state of Georgia.

But that just made some central Georgians wanting to help.

"We saw the need not only from Georgia, but we had evacuees from south Carolina and Georgia coming in, we needed more help, " Hawkins said.

They trained about 150 volunteers to help out with shelters.

However, this year, the Red Cross is getting ahead of the curve with two training courses --one on the basics of being a shelter volunteer, and the other on how to manage a shelter.

All of the training courses will be held at the Government Center in Macon on Poplar Street.

The courses are also completely free, helping give people a little bit of hope when they're forced to leave their homes.

"It's a very critical time for them and so when we have people that are trained to run these shelters in the proper way, it makes the people who are coming in that much safer," Hawkins said.

Although the National Weather Service has downgraded the chances of an above average hurricane season since May, we know it only takes one storm to cause significant damage.

"We get calls all of the time, you know, when the storm is bearing down on us, 'What can I do to help? How can I be a part of this solution?' This is the way that you can do it," Hawkins said.

You can help be the calm we all wait for after the storm.

If you plan on taking the shelter manager course, you are required to attend one of the fundamentals courses, too.

