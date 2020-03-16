There is a need for blood donations right now, and you've got a chance to help out this week.

There's a blood drive happening at the Wilkinson County Senior Center in Irwinton Monday.

The center is located at 127 High Hill Street, and the drive is from 3 to 7 p.m.

There are also other drives happening in the Central Georgia area.

To find a drive near you, click here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Macon Water Authority suspending residential disconnections

Bibb County Schools to close indefinitely starting Tuesday

Man quarantined at state park outside of Atlanta cleared, being sent home

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.