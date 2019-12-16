MACON, Ga. — We know the holiday season is busy, but the American Red Cross needs you to be a lifeline and help hospital patients in need.

So, 13WMAZ is partnering with the Red Cross to help give the gift of life at our blood drive, which runs from December 23 through January 2.

HOW TO DONATE

To make a blood donation appointment, visit the Red Cross' website and use the sponsor code WMAZ. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Donors will get a limited-edition Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

WHERE CAN YOU DONATE?

We're having drives at several locations.

12/23: 2 – 7 p.m. at AmStar Cinemas on Zebulon Road in Macon

2 – 7 p.m. at AmStar Cinemas on Zebulon Road in Macon 12/23: 2 – 7 p.m. at Pruitt Health Hospice on Lakeside Commons Drive in Macon

2 – 7 p.m. at Pruitt Health Hospice on Lakeside Commons Drive in Macon 12/24: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops on Bass Pro Boulevard in Macon

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops on Bass Pro Boulevard in Macon 12/26: 2 – 7 p.m. at Central Georgia Technical College in Milledgeville on the first floor, room 202 in the Health Science Building.

2 – 7 p.m. at Central Georgia Technical College in Milledgeville on the first floor, room 202 in the Health Science Building. 12/27: noon – 5 p.m. at Houston County Galleria Mall on Watson Boulevard in Centerville

noon – 5 p.m. at Houston County Galleria Mall on Watson Boulevard in Centerville 12/27: 2 – 6 p.m. at The Fresh Market on Forsyth Road in Macon.

2 – 6 p.m. at The Fresh Market on Forsyth Road in Macon. 12/28: noon – 5 p.m. at Houston County Galleria Mall on Watson Boulevard in Centerville

noon – 5 p.m. at Houston County Galleria Mall on Watson Boulevard in Centerville 12/31: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse on Riverside Drive in Macon

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse on Riverside Drive in Macon 1/2: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Navicent Health on Hemlock Street in Macon on the first floor of the west lobby

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Navicent Health on Hemlock Street in Macon on the first floor of the west lobby 1/2: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Coliseum Medical Center on Hospital Drive in Macon in the first floor classroom

We look forward to seeing you!

Editor's note: The video in this story is from December 2018.

