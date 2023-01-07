Second annual Red, White, and Blue Children's Parade kicks off in Gordon

GORDON, Ga. — On Saturday in Gordon, folks participated in the second annual Children's Red, White, and Blue Parade.
There were hot dogs, drinks, raffle prizes, contests, and more.
The parade started at First Baptist Church and continued to the City Park.
The event aims to bring the community together to celebrate the fourth of July holiday and strengthen the community bond.
"Basically what we want to do is, we want the communities to come together & one of the events that we do enjoy doing is the Children's Red, White & Blue parade, and everything we do is free, and it's just to bring you know everybody in our community together so we can work together," said Emily Proctor.
Organizers hope to continue the parade each year.
The parade lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.