'Our name is Redemption and that says it all': Family-owned Macon tattoo parlor works amid pandemic

With the 50% staffing order in place for tattoo shops, some artists there are booked through September

MACON, Ga. — Redemption Tattoo Parlour is one of many small businesses that had to close its doors during the pandemic, but during this challenging time they say the community has rallied around them.

Even before they reopened, clients paid in advance for their appointments.

"Without even having an appointment scheduled, they just reached out and helped out. Our community really banded together and we love our clients for that, we hold them really close to our hearts and we treat them like family," said manager Jordyn Dorrough.

The shop is home to award-winning artists who are now booked for the next several weeks for some, the next few months.

The family-owned business is a custom tattoo parlor that creates designs in-house with their clients, according to their website.

Owners Chris and Stephanie Dorrough, along with their daughter Jordyn, run the shop with help from a team of tattoo artists.

Jordyn says they have been "blessed" throughout the pandemic.

"Our name is redemption, and that says it all," she said.

Dorrough says the parlor was a "saving-grace" for her parents. The shop started in Jenkinsburg, but moved to Macon about 10 years after opening.

"We hope to continue our business here in Macon for a long time to come," Dorrough said.

The parlor is following all COVID-19 guidelines, but Dorrough says they are used to having to maintain a clean environment.

"We're held to the same health standard as doctor's offices, so we keep things very very clean and sanitized," she said.

Dorrough says the only new thing is that they now require masks and don't allow guests to come in with the clients.

For now, four artists are working in split shifts Monday through Thursday noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

The shop is located at 487 Second Street in downtown Macon.

You can make an appointment or find out more information by calling them at (478) 254-5969, or by emailing them at macontattoos@gmail.com.

