'Redneckin' 4 Jesus': East Dublin's 'Summer Redneck Games' kick off

There were events like the mud pit belly flop, toilet lid toss, face painting, seed spit contest, hubcap hurl, horse shoe toss, and more.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in East Dublin came out to experience "Redneckin' 4 Jesus" on Saturday.

In past years, the event was known as the East Dublin Summer Redneck Games, a play on the 1996 Summer Olympics being held in Atlanta.

The games went on until 2012, and at the end they turned into a mix of excessive drinking and trouble.

This year, Randy Tidwell, known to his friends as "L Bow" has a story of redemption.

He was the former mascot of the old games, and used to drink and do drugs.

Now, his life looks like a different story, one that brought him to East Dublin's Faith Christian Assembly where Tidwell said he found God.

The games were held in the lot across from the church, and lots of people came out to compete.

