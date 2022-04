Organizers also displayed war relics and a prize-winning exhibit of a Griswold pistol.

GRAY, Ga. — History books came to life today in Jones County at the war days reenactment at the Old Clinton Historical District.

Reenactors dressed up in Civil War battle uniforms to depict life during that time.

If you missed out on Saturday, don’t worry, you can catch the event again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s happening in Clinton, south of Gray, off Highway 129.