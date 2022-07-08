4-H Regional Horse Show hosted in Perry

Riders and conductors celebrated the 50th anniversary of the show, and watched events like barrel racing, roping, and Dressage.

PERRY, Ga. — At the Perry Fairground on Sunday, horse lovers gathered at the Perdue Arena to enjoy a show and education.

Riders and conductors celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 4-H Regional Horse Show.

4-H is a community program by UGA Cooperative Extension that expands opportunities for kids and teens to grow in the areas of communication, public speaking, agriculture, and development 'to make the best better'.

The agricultural aspects of the program allows kids to learn about animal science and how it applies to their own lives.

The championship program included youth in and outside of the state of Georgia, and lasted from August 4th until Sunday August 7th.

It included a series of sports like barrel racing, roping, and Dressage.

Riders like Megan Watier says Dressage is great for learning social skills like teamwork.

"I think that this sport is really fun and it helps with teamwork because when you're riding a horse you're not just trying to control the animal, you have to work with them as a team," Watier said.

The show is set to happen again around this time next year at the Perry National Fairground.