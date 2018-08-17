Mayor Robert Reichert has vetoed changing Bibb County's garbage billing back from annual to quarterly payments.

The county commission last week approved an ordinance calling for quarter bills.

They say those annual $240 bills, attached to the property tax bills, are too heavy a burden for homeowners.

But Reichert's veto letter says quarterly billing means it would cost the county more to collect less.

His Aug. 16 letter says the county has granted exceptions for the elderly and disabled and for lots with uninhabitable homes.

They've also set up plans for people to pay in advance on installments, and the tax commissioner is "working with people" who are unable to pay.

Reichert writes that it would cost $130,000 to reinstall software for quarterly billing and an extra $30,000 per quarter to send the bills out.

He also argues that linking the garbage bills to property taxes will increase payments.

"These are tight budget times, and it would be fiscally irresponsible to add this much in expenses while reducing revenue collections and adding stress to our cash flow," says Reichert's letter to the commission.

Commissioners approved the return to annual bills last week by a 8-1 vote .The commission needs six votes to override Reichert's veto.

Reichert and the commission battled for much of 2017 over the garbage issue.

After the mayor implemented the annual billing, the commission voted then to go quarterly again.

Reichert vetoed that ordinance, also, and the commission failed to override his veto.

