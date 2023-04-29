Relay for Life cancer research fundraiser kicks off in Warner Robins

Organizers say that the fundraising event is the largest on the planet for cancer research donations.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins came out on Saturday to walk the track, and help raise money for cancer research organizations.

Relay for Life was held at Jessie Tanner Junior Park, and several people came out to honor their loved ones with cancer, and raise some money for families affected by the disease.

Goody bags were given out with health information on cancer, as well as sunscreen and masks to take home as well.

The luminary service for the walk started at 8:15, where paper bags around the track are illuminated. The bags have names written on them, each representing someone who has passed from cancer, or who is being treated.

Kynette Cheatham organized the event, and said that she does it to honor her family and friend who have passed from cancer, especially her grandmother, who died in 2001.

She has been a par of the Relay for Life team for over 18 years, and has been leading the event for the last 4 years.

She said that cancer never sleeps, and she doesn't either.