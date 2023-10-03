Remains found could belong to east Dublin man who was reported missing

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says they are 99 percent sure the remains match, and they are being sent to Atlanta for DNA testing.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — According to Laurens County deputy coroner Nathan Stanley, GBI agents with a cadaver dog found skeletal remains Thursday afternoon in the woods behind an East Dublin home.

Stanley says 58 year old Doug Wilkinson used to live at the home on Ralph Keen Road, and his truck was found there.

Stanley says they are 99 percent sure the remains are Wilkinson, but they have been sent to the crime lab in Atlanta for identification and to determine how the person died.