The human remains found last week off Highway 57 in Wilkinson County have been identified.

Coroner Billy Matthews says the GBI matched the skeletal remains with dental records and found the body belonged to 47-year-old Rhonda Wimberly.

Wimberly was reported missing on Feb. 19 by her parents, who said she was schizophrenic and needed her medication.

Matthews says investigators will be going back out to property again this week to see if they can locate any more of her remains .

He also says he believes she wandered out of her house and into the woods, but her official cause of death is undetermined at this time.

