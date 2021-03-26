It’s been a year to the day that volunteer Little League umpire Roger Armstrong passed away from the COVID-19 virus, making him the first death in Central Georgia.

“I feel like Roger has been with me the whole time,” says wife Lisa. “I feel like he has been pushing me forward giving me health and strength.”

It’s hard for Lisa Armstrong to speak of her husband Roger in past tense. The couple was married for nearly 25 years, so naturally, this past year has been a transition.

“It’s kind of been slow. To me, it feels like yesterday. It seems like I just woke up and I’m right back where I started. Little things you don’t think upset you but they do, whether it’s a quick memory or something you’ve done. I knew this week would be very difficult,” says Armstrong.

Through the memories, Lisa and her family want to keep the gentle giant’s legacy alive with a foundation in his honor to help the Little League community he gave so much to.

Armstrong explains, “I would like it to be used for children who don’t have the money to play, or if the umpires needed something as simple as a clicker to keep up with balls and strikes --something simple.”

Although Roger's name will head this effort, Lisa said it really represents so many more who fought this virus but gave so much just like he did.

Armstrong said, "With this foundation, I’m not just thinking about Roger, I’m thinking about everyone that has lost their life and everyone who has survived," and she doesn’t want Roger’s former colleagues to go unnoticed.

"I don’t want them to be there and think that none of us care, because I know what they do. I’ve seen it. Parents have seen it, so that’s my home is that people will get involved and get behind it and we can really do something powerful with it to help our community."

If you want to contribute to the Roger Armstrong Memorial Fund, you can donate directly to WRALL or you can send a check or money order to Warner Robins American Little League, P.O. Box 6562, Warner Robins, GA 31095.

Patrick Chiappetta, the President of Warner Robins American Little League, says they plan on honoring Roger Armstrong on “Opening Day,” Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m. at Flint Energy Fields.