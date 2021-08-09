Remembering the Central Georgians killed in the War in Afghanistan

We are sharing stories of heart and heroism every day this week.

MACON, Ga. — September 11, 2021 marks 20 years since the attack on 9/11. We are sharing stories of heart and heroism every day this week.

Today, we are remembering the lives of seven Central Georgians who died in the War in Afghanistan from 2001-2021.

Erica Alecksen

Army Specialist Erica Alecksen from Eatonton was assigned to the 978th Military Police Company, 93rd Military Police Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas. The 21-year-old deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Alecksen and 5 of her fellow comrades were killed by an improvised explosive device in Maidan Shahr on July 8, 2012.

Mark Downer

23-year-old Army Specialist Mark Downer joined the Army in 2009. From Warner Robins, Downer was a combat medic with the 10th Mountain Division based out of Fort Drum, New York. Downer was a 2005 graduate from Northside High School. He died August 5, 2011 when enemy forces attacked his unit with a rocket-propelled grenade.

Alex French IV

Army Staff Sergeant Alex French IV of Milledgeville actually first served in the Navy after graduating from Baldwin County High in 1996. He later joined the Georgia National Guard and deployed to Afghanistan with the 48th Brigade. French was killed September 30, 2009 by enemy forces who used an IED against his unit in Khost Province.

David Holmes

Army Specialist David A. Holmes from Tennille served in the 810th Engineer Company, a Georgia National Guard Unit stationed in Swainsboro. The 34-year-old was killed in 2010 when enemy forces attacked his unit with an IED in Wardak Province, Afghanistan.

Jason McDonald

Staff Sergeant Jason McDonald from Butler enlisted as an infantryman in the Army in 2004. He continued training as a Ranger, achieving Special Forces qualification in 2010. 28-year-old McDonald was a highly decorated veteran and served in two deployments to Iraq, and one to Afghanistan. He died from injuries he got during an operation in Zabul Province on June 9, 2014.

Coty Sockalosky

United States Marine Corporal Coty "Socks" Sockalosky from Cordele served in the 2nd Battalion 9th Marines based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. "Socks" was a 2007 graduate of Crisp County High School. 21-year-old Sockalosky was wounded in Afghanistan during an attack in Helmand Province. He died from his injuries October 6, 2010.

Davy Weaver

Army Master Sergeant Davy Weaver of Barnesville was assigned to the 48th Infantry Brigade's Combat Team. The 39-year-old was killed May 18, 2008 when his Humvee ran over a roadside IED in Zabul Province. At his funeral, a senior officer shared how Weaver signed up for an additional three months in Afghanistan, which ultimately cost him his life.

We will never forget them.