Remembrance ceremony planned for Central Georgia Special Olympics athletes at Lake Tobesofkee

Organizers will read out the names of the athletes, and then parents can walk down the ramp and put flowers in the water as a remembrance.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend; friends, family, and coaches will honor and remember Special Olympics athletes that have died over the last 32 years.

It will happen Saturday afternoon at the sailing center at Lake Tobesofkee's Claystone Park.

Jesse and Dot Griggers lost their daughter Lori a few years ago. They've worked with Special Olympics athletes for a long time, and Jesse says the event gives a sense of closure to see the names of the past once again.

"I think it just gives you a memory and a special feeling to remember the things that they did. Every one of those or most that I've worked with over the past 27 years... when I see them, I get a memory, I get a flashback," said Jesse.