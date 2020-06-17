MACON, Ga. — School is out for summer, but the push to keep children at grade level reading is still very strong.

Earlier this month, United Way of Central Georgia launched the Renaissance Summer Reading program. It's part of a partnership with "Get Georgia Reading."

The free, 24-hour personal library offers thousands of books available on your computer or mobile device. All children, parents and guardians, educators, and librarians can search more than 50 different categories and genres.

One mother, Marissa Franco, says this program is very beneficial for her daughter.

"I think, generally speaking as a mom, I'm concerned about my daughter not reading over the summer right now. With social distancing, it's harder to get books because the libraries are closed, so, to me, this is just a really great and easy way for her -- my daughter -- to keep reading over the summer," Franco said.

The program will last through August 21. To register, visit the Renaissance website.

