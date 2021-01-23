Work is being done on the middle block of Poplar, thanks to money from the Business Improvement District and matching funds from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

MACON, Ga. — The renovation of downtown Macon's Poplar Street rolls on, as work is being done on the middle block, thanks to money from the Business Improvement District and matching funds from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

The goal is making the park in that section a more beautiful place.

Director of Parks and Beautification Michael Glisson says the update will also allow people have a place to enjoy with lots of space during the pandemic.

"We want to be able to still congregate, but do it safely, and with a place like this, they can do still be outside, and reduce that risk. I think as far as the community is concerned, it'll be a great place to have future events," Glisson said.