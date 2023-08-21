'Peace of mind' | Renters insurance protects student tenants

Renters insurance can help protect your belongings if anything unexpected happens, like severe weather, a fire, theft or other incidents.

MACON, Ga. — Although the students have officially moved in and started their fall semester, they should take the time to read the fine print.

"Renters insurance is an important aspect if you've got a lot of things that you could lose," Kelvin Collins, president and CEO of Central Georgia's Better Business Bureau, said. "It's a wonderful thing to have if there's ever any damage and it's a cheap sense of security that you can have."

But just how cheap? According to the Better Business Bureau, the average cost for rental insurance in Georgia ranges from $15 to $20 a month.

In the midst of storm and hurricane season, some students on Mercer University's campus said they would rather be safe than sorry.

Emily Wolfe is a student at Mercer and opted for renters insurance after hearing of previous situations where renters insurance came in handy.

"I do know people whose apartment got broken into last year and they had insurance," Wolfe said. "Their insurance was able to replace a lot of their belongings and I know that helped them out a lot, so I have renters insurance just more for that reason, but just for peace of mind as well."

When it comes to students who are on the fence, both Collins and Wolfe said renters insurance is worth it.

"I would definitely get it because I know it's not that expensive so just in the case that anything does happen I feel like I'd be paying more if I didn't have it than if I did have it so for me, it's worth it personally," Wolfe said.