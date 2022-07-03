Rep. Heath Clark says he's not seeking re-election

Clark, a Republican from Warner Robins, was first elected in 2014. He is not seeking a fifth term.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County state legislator is stepping down. In a Facebook post Sunday night, Heath Clark says he won't seek a fifth term in the House District 147 seat.

Clark, a Republican from Warner Robins, was first elected in 2014. He wrote that as his kids grow, he wants to spend more time with his family.

He'll serve until the end of this year when his replacement takes over. Qualifying starts this week and, so far, no one has signed up to run for the House 147 seat.

The text of his full post is below:

"After a lot of thought, prayer, and candid conversation with my family, I have decided not to seek reelection. This decision is not something that I have taken lightly. Earning your trust and serving the community that I grew up in has been the honor of my life. I can't possibly express how humbled I am that you trusted me to be your voice in Atlanta.

Being your representative is an incredible honor. However, at this time as my kids are getting older and getting into some very important formative years I believe it is time for me to focus more attention on being their dad and the husband I am called to be.

Eight years ago I felt led to serve in Atlanta to accomplish certain items on my platform. After this session most, if not all, of those will be accomplished. So it is now time for me to set my focus more attentively on my family.