Georgia Rep. Rick Williams to host rally in Milledgeville

Incumbent Rick Williams (R) is running against Quentin Howell (D) in the general election on November 3.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — State Representative Rick Williams will host a rally in Milledgeville on Monday.

According to State Representative Marcy Sakrison, the rally will include guest speaker David Ralston.

It will be held at the Baldwin County Airport from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Williams (R) represents District 145. He assumed office in 2017 and his current term ends in January, 2021.

He is running for re-election and is on the ballot in the general election on November 3.

He is going up against Quentin Howell (D).