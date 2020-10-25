Georgia Rep. Rick Williams to host rally in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — State Representative Rick Williams will host a rally in Milledgeville on Monday.
According to State Representative Marcy Sakrison, the rally will include guest speaker David Ralston.
It will be held at the Baldwin County Airport from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Williams (R) represents District 145. He assumed office in 2017 and his current term ends in January, 2021.
He is running for re-election and is on the ballot in the general election on November 3.
He is going up against Quentin Howell (D).
For more information contact Sakrison at marcy@marcysakrison.com.