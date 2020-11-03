WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon start repairing Highway 112 in Wilcox County after last week's storms washed part of it out.

On Monday, they began moving in equipment.

Images of Highway 112 look more like destruction you would see from a hurricane on the coast, not heavy rain in Central Georgia.

An estimated 250 feet of road was washed out by flooding during last Wednesday's storms.

"It's the worst I've seen in the 17 years I've been here," said Tracey Cater, the assistant district asphalt manager with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Now, the Georgia Department of Transportation is working to fix it.

"Over on this side, it's washed away so it's not safe to stand too close to that," said Nita Birmingham, a GDOT spokesperson.

She walked us through the state's plan to repair the 1,000 feet of road.

The first step for the Georgia Department of Transportation is to bring in more dirt to build a temporary dam. It's meant to block out the water before they start making repairs.

Load after load, crews worked to build up the dirt along the shoulders on Wednesday. Then, they'll have to pump out the water.

"They'll clear all the tree stumps and other debris in there. Then, we can start building the road bed. They're going to put four 60-inch diameter pipes," Birmingham said.

Birmingham says the state is monitoring the road last week because the amount of flooding the area was receiving in such a short period of time.

However, the road gave out about 2 or 3 in the morning, Birmingham said.

GDOT says the way they're repairing the highway will allow water to run under the road--making sure that when flooding returns, this doesn't happen again.

Birmingham says it will take at least eight weeks to repair. The state says drivers should use alternate routes State Highway 233 and Highway 90.

RELATED: Wilcox County road repairs may take up to 8 weeks

RELATED: 'A nightmare': Oconee River expected to peak, causing more flooding

RELATED: UPDATE | Crisp County water restored after temporarily shutting it off to repair water main break

RELATED: Wilcox County officials assessing road damage due to flooding

RELATED: 'This is the worst flood that I’ve seen since '94': Rain washes away roads in Wilcox County

RELATED: 'An event we're having across the county': Crisp County declares state of emergency due to flooding

RELATED: Heavy rain and flooding causes Central Georgia road closures, dangerous conditions

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.