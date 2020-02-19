FORT VALLEY, Ga. — When Anitra Gunn told police on Feb. 5 that someone had slashed her tires and smashed windows in her home, she said didn't know who did it.

But she also said someone had damaged her tires two weeks earlier.

That's all according to a Fort Valley police incident report.

Now, Gunn is dead and her boyfriend, Demarcus Little, is charged with damaging her property. He is not charged in connection with her death.

The report says Gunn called Fort Valley police just before noon to her home at 508 West Church St.

An officer found one window at the front of the home broken with a brick. Also, the two driver's side tires on her car were flat, apparently punctured.

Gunn said she heard a noise around 3 a.m. but thought it was her animals moving around.

She noticed the broken window when she woke up at 11:30 a.m. Later, she found a second window broken in the back.

"I asked Ms. Gunn did she know of anyone that might have done this and she stated no," the officer wrote. "Ms. Gunn also stated that she had not had any issues with anyone."

Gunn told the officer that someone had damaged two tires on the car, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, two weeks before Feb. 5, but she did not report it to police.

The report shows that Demarcus Little was arrested Feb. 18 on a charge of first-degree criminal damage to property, but doesn't explain how police connected him to the Feb. 5 damage.

Little remains in the Peach County jail on Wednesday afternoon.

MORE COVERAGE ON THE GUNN CASE

'Please continue to pray for us:' Father of FVSU student Anitra Gunn thanks everyone who searched

Body of missing FVSU student Anitra Gunn found in Crawford County

Timeline: Everything that's happened in the case of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

Anitra Gunn's boyfriend charged with damaging her property days before her disappearance

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.