Colonial Pipeline reportedly had to shut down 5,500 miles of pipeline that run from Texas to New York due to the attack.

The Alpharetta-based operator of one of the largest pipelines in the country reportedly has had to shut the pipeline down due to a major cyberattack.

The New York Times reported Saturday morning that Colonial Pipeline - which operates 5,500 miles of pipeline from Texas up to New York - said in a statement Friday night that it was the "victim of a cybersecurity attack."

The Times reported the company did not divulge further details.

“In response, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our I.T. operations,” the company statement said.

The pipeline is reported to carry nearly half of the fuel supplies on the East Coast.

In 2016, the pipeline suffered interruptions after an explosion at one of its plants in Alabama, killing one worker there and injuring a number of others. There was also a major gas spill in Alabama that year.