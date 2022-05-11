Report: Husband, wife hospitalized after being attacked in their sleep at north Macon home

The incident report describes a bloody scene. The husband was left with a 'partially severed' nose and the wife is in critical condition.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic descriptions of a crime scene.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report contains new details about a gruesome weekend attack that left a Macon couple hospitalized and their alleged assailant in jail.

Deputies were called to a home on Kathryn Drive around 2:15 p.m. Sunday by a man who said he was attacked in his sleep.

The report says when the deputy got to the home, he spoke to the caller, whose face was covered in blood and nose partially severed. The man told the deputy his wife was unresponsive in the basement, and medics were then called to the home.

The report notes the sheets and pillowcases were drenched in blood, the walls were covered with blood splatter, and teeth were scattered on the bed.

As the man was being treated for his wounds, he told investigators he had been drinking while his wife was in bed, and his friend ‘Freddie Jackson’ visited him around 11 p.m. the night before.

The report says the pair sat in the garage drinking when the homeowner told Jackson to stay around 3 a.m.

When he woke up, he realized he and his wife had been attacked. His wallet and phone were missing. Jackson was gone.

The husband and wife were hospitalized, with the wife still in critical condition.