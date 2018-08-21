One of the teens charged in the murder of 18-year-old DaKwuan Faulks drove him to the hospital after he was shot on Sunday.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office police report, Dawan Daniels Jr., 18, said he drove Faulks to the Medical Center at Navicent after he was shot in the back at a block party on Sunday evening.

Witnesses told investigators that Faulks and Daniels were in a confrontation with Zontravion Hernandez, 17, when gunfire was exchanged and Faulks was struck in the back.

While investigators were unable to pinpoint where the incident happened, the report says the shooting occurred near Burton Avenue and Winifred Way in west Macon.

In the report, Daniels could not say where the crime scene was located.

Daniels and Hernandez were both arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

Faulks' death is being investigated as Bibb County's 25th homicide of the year.

