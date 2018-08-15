A Bonaire family was the victim of 'swatting' early Monday morning after a fake phone call about a hostage situation caused officers to surround their home.

'Swatting' refers to making prank or phony phone calls to emergency dispatch lines in order to bring large numbers of armed law enforcement to a location.

According to a report from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Jason and Natasha Montano said they were asleep when they woke up to officers at their home on Sage Meadows Lane.

Dispatch received a call around 2:45 a.m. saying the Montano's 19-year-old son, Tristain Gibbons, was barricaded inside the home and holding a man and woman hostage.

The report says the call stated Gibbons had tied up the hostages, poured gas in the room and placed explosives in the house.

The call went on to say Gibbons would shoot any law enforcement that entered the house.

After officers approached the home on foot, they made contact with Gibbons and the Montanos.

The report says they proceeded to clear the home, and officers found no evidence of any hostages or injuries.

Gibbons told investigators earlier that night he was streaming to the website Younow, when a user commented on being outside his home. Gibbons said he didn't think anything of it.

Gibbons was unable to pull up the user's information afterwards.

The report says the Montanos were aware their son streamed through the website, but were unaware of any threats.

