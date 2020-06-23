Report: Putnam County plane accident that left 5 dead caught on fire before crashing

The report says neither pilot made a distress call. The investigation in ongoing and there is still no word on what caused the plane to go down.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A plane crash in a heavily-wooded area of Putnam County that left no survivors earlier this month caught on fire before it hit the ground.

That's according to a preliminary report on the June 5 crash from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two pilots and all three passengers died in the crash.

The FAA says that a Piper PA-31T went down in the 200-block of Tanyard Road around 3:30 p.m.

The report says the small plane took off from a municipal airport in Florida and was headed to Indiana.

Communication logs with air traffic control show the pilot deviated away from the plane's original path just outside of Eatonton to avoid weather.

Air traffic controllers then lost touch with the plane before it was spotted on radar, taking a sharp right turn into a rapid descent, according to the report.

Neither pilot made a distress call. The NTSB says a review of witness video shows the plane was on fire before it hit the ground.

According to Sheriff Howard Sills, the victims are identified as:

67-year-old Larry Ray Pruitt, of Morriston, Fla. Pruitt was the pilot and owner of the plane.

41-year-old Shawn Charles Lamont, of Gainesville, Fla.

43-year-old Jody Rae Lamont, of Gainesville. She was the wife of Shawn and daughter of Larry Pruitt.

6-year-old Jayce Lamont and 4-year-old Alice Lamont, the son and daughter of Shawn and Jody Lamont.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the family was flying from Williston, Fla. to Newcastle, Ind. to attend a funeral.

This is the initial report. The investigation in ongoing and there is still no word on what caused the plane to go down.

