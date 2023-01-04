Report says state employees stole more than $6.7 million in unemployment

They say their audit found more than 280 state workers who got unemployment while working full-time during the pandemic.

ATLANTA — A state report says hundreds of state employees stole millions of dollars in unemployment benefits according to the Office of the State Inspector General.

They sent a letter on their findings to Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday.

They say their audit found more than 280 state workers who got unemployment while working full-time during the pandemic.

They include a department of labor unemployment claims examiner who created a fake account, a state tax examiner and two department of corrections employees who filed claims from their state offices while on duty.

The Inspector General's Office say they've interviewed more than two dozen of those employees.

Nearly all have been fired and face prosecution.

The report also says these employees received payments that averaged $23,700 per employee and totaled over $6.7 million as a conservative estimate.

Due to staffing, they say interviewing the rest will be an "uphill if not impossible task."