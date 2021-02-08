Report: Teen killed in Macon Mall shooting was part of group attacking man

The sheriff's office confirms the teen was shot with his own gun.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County incident report says Quentavious Moore, 17, was killed after he and two other people attacked a fourth man at the Macon Mall.

The sheriff's office also says Moore was shot with his own gun.

He died in the hospital Sunday afternoon about an hour after being shot in the food court.

Investigators wrote that mall video showed three men holding a fourth man down.

They wrote, “The man breaks free, shoots one of the attackers, and all parties flee.”

A witness, identified as an employee at a clothing store in the mall, told investigators the same information. The employee said they heard the group of men tell the person they were attacking that they’d shoot him if he got up off the ground.

The man got up and his waist was grabbed by one of the three men attacking him. The employee said the man fired a shot at one of his attackers before running away.

Moore’s brother, allegedly one of the attackers, told investigators that Quentavious brought a gun to the mall. But when officers arrived, his holster was empty.

The sheriff’s office says they’re still investigating, and no one has been charged.