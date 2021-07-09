Report: Trump to headline Save America rally at Georgia National Fairgrounds

In a now-removed event page on the fairgrounds’ site, the date is listed Saturday, Sept. 25

PERRY, Ga. — A 'Save America' rally is tentatively scheduled to take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry in late September.

In a now-removed event listing on the fairgrounds’ site, it has the date listed as Saturday, Sept. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the East Gate Parking Lot.

It says, ‘More information coming soon!’

Organizers confirmed to the Atlanta Journal Constitution that former President Donald Trump would be headlining the rally, however, 13WMAZ could not independently confirm that information.

Calls and emails to people possibly involved in organizing the rally; including state lawmakers, Trump aides, and Republican officials went unanswered throughout the day Tuesday.

If Trump is at the rally later this month, it would likely be to drum up support for a slew of candidates that have declared they’re entering statewide races.

Perhaps the biggest candidate is Herschel Walker, the UGA legend who previously announced he would be running against Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. He recently received an endorsement from the former POTUS.

Trump has also thrown his support behind state senator Burt Jones for the Lieutenant Governor position currently held by Geoff Duncan, who announced he would NOT be seeking re-election in May, and Jody Hice for Secretary of State.

He has not yet publicly supported anyone in the governor's race.