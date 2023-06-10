'Strengthens that relationship': Representatives from Macon's sister city, Kurobe Japan, learn about U.S. medicine

Atrium Navicent and the Mercer University School of Medicine are hosting the visitors here in Macon-Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — Visitors from Macon’s sister city, Kurobe Japan, are staying here to learn more about the U.S. medicinal system.

Atrium Health Navicent and the Mercer University School of Medicine are hosting the representatives and giving them tours of their medical facilities.

Ryosuke Qomiya of Kurobe Hospital is one of the people visiting Macon as part of the delegation.

“Macon-Bibb County and Kurobe City have been in a sister city relationship from the 1970’s,” Qomiya said.

The medical exchange initiative dates back to 2003, where health care providers here in Macon and in Kurobe visit each other to learn about each other's medical systems.

The goal is to share knowledge with one another and improve each other's medical outcomes.

The visitors will be staying here in Macon until December. And over those three to four weeks, the medical residents will learn more about the American medical system.

“By continuing the medical exchange part, it strengthens that relationship even further,” Qomiya said.

