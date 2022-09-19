Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia

West made a stop in Roberta last week as part of his campaign against Sanford Bishop for the Second Congressional District.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County.

Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting.

Bishop has held the season for nearly three decades but West hopes to be the one to unseat him.

West is a Thomasville lawyer and developer. He said his campaign is gaining momentum throughout the agricultural community.

He added that he is focused on making the future brighter for young farmers, including those in District Two.

“I want to get in and work and use my experience, whether its my experience from the military or business,” West said. “Working across this district to help make everybody succeed, We have a lot of great attributes and great people, companies and industries in this district. I want to get in and be a champion for the voice of the people of the Second District.”

The General Election is on Nov. 8.