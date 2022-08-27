Republican leaders and GOP candidates gather for 8th annual fish fry

Governor Kemp, U.S. senator candidate Herschel Walker, and others were at the event.

PERRY, Ga. — The 8th annual fish fry held Saturday at the Georgia National fairgrounds rounded up Republican leaders and members from the community.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker, and other candidates for the November election were present at the event.

Other attendees include Burt Jones for Lieutenant Governor and Chris West for Congress.

The candidates discussed issues like the economy, inflation and social issues.

Walker said, "The truth is the left, they brought this economy on us, they brought this inflation on us."

Donna Long, director of the Miss Georgia Peach scholarship pageant, has been coming to the fish fry for about 6 years.

At first she came to support her pageant girls, since they help serve food at the fish fry, but now she comes to back the candidates, she said.

"Now I come, because I want to be here, I come for the values," Long said.

Long considers herself a conservative who also supports Kemp.

"I'm a conservative," she said. " I believe in strong abortion laws, I don't believe in paying off student loans, because somebody's gotta pay for it, it's not free money."

Long said she supports Walker and the values he stands for.

She said she backs these candidates because they affirm the same values she believes in.

"I believe our country's in trouble, and we need to support our Republican candidates," she said.

The election will take place on November 8th.