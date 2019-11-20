HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — 10 Democrats will take the stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta for the fifth presidential debate.

We asked local Republicans and Democrats what they expect to see.

Wendy Kane with the Houston County Democratic Committee said she wants to hear about the key things that she says are troubling the country.

"The corruption that has been brought to our government, our lack of affordable healthcare for so many. The disparity in incomes has grown over the years, and people not being able to afford basic things," she said.

Former 8th Congressional District Chairman for the Georgia GOP Vivian Childs said she watches the Democratic debates so she can make sure she is informed.

"I think it’s important for us to know the possibilities of no matter who might be in the seat and what they stand for," said Childs.

As for who Kane thinks is a front-runner, she said she is all about Elizabeth Warren. "A lot of people want to throw her out there on the far left and all the wingnuts, but that’s not really true if you really look at her policies. They are common sense policies."

Childs said she thinks Pete Buttigieg’s numbers are up, but it’s too early to tell.

"There’s a lot of time between now and 2020, and so I think it’s interesting to see who will jump into the race. I don’t know that they’re finished now, even with the candidates, and that would make a significant difference."

This debate marks the fifth one and Kane said the debates are happening too often with too many candidates on stage. She’d like to see a more in-depth conversation with each one. "They’ve turned them almost into WWF wrestling matches -- who can throw out the biggest slap at somebody," she said. "A lot of this is just glib talk. I mean, it’s just real surface, superficial, and I don’t think it does the voting public any good."

Childs disagrees. She thinks the frequency gives the voters more time to listen and really think about what they want.

"I think it’s important that the community is educated, plus it gives them time to decide, 'Am I really for this, or am I really not for this?’"

Both Kane and Childs do agree that having the debate in Atlanta for the first time since 1992 is a great thing. They say it means Georgia really matters.

