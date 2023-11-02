RESA Teacher Job Fair held in Macon

It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Today in Macon, a RESA Educator Recruitment Fair was held at Westside High School for all certified positions.

It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities.

Eight districts in the Middle Georgia area were represented, to look for applicants in leadership roles in all school levels - Elementary through High School.

"So this is our first year coming back & doing an in-person educator recruitment fair, and our goal is to recruit teachers in all areas, from Elementary to Middle School to High School," said Educator Consultant Geneva Braziel.

The held in person interviews, and the fair lasted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.