Perry announces rescheduled 2021 Dogwood Festival dates

PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry has rescheduled the 2021 edition of the Dogwood Festival after the threat of severe weather scuttled plans this past weekend.

The new dates are April 24 and 25, except it will be held in downtown Perry now and NOT the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the festival will run on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Coming up later this spring

April 24 - Georgia Strawberry Festival in Reynolds. It promises a packed schedule starting with a 5K run and Berry Blast Ball Tournament, and transitioning into several cake walks and the strawberry pie eating contest in the afternoon.

May 15 - Crawford County Jug Fest

May 20-31 - May Days on the Midway at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds says it’ll have all the rides, games, and food you’d expect at a carnival. Admission will be free, with armbands and ride tickets available on-site. (Note: This is a new event and the fair is still planned for October.)

May 22-23 - Monroe County Forsythia Festival