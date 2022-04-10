Rescue crews searching Centerville pond after man sinks in fishing accident

Bubba Stanford with the Department of Natural Resources says the man went underwater after the boat overturned

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Rescue crews in Centerville are searching for a man who drowned in a boating accident at a pond at 108 Willow Glen Drive Tuesday.

According to Bubba Stanford with the Department of Natural Resources, two men were fishing when the boat turned over. One man swam to shore, but when he turned to check for his friend, there was no sign of him.

First responders did a shore search, but now are sending a Houston Fire Department diver in.

Stanford says DNR is responding with a boat with sonar and they are going to begin a sector scan.