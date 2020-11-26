'I'm very thankful': Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia delivers more than 1,500 plates of food

Instead of having people dine in, the organization delivered meals around Macon to those in need.

MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia prepared and delivered more than thousand Thanksgiving meals this morning.

"Without this some of us wouldn't survive out here," said Marshall Nelson.

Nelson has lived in Macon for 13 years and has been homeless for three.

He says meals aren't always easy to find, but when the holidays come around, he can always count on the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia to provide a guaranteed meal.

"I'm very thankful for the services they're providing," he said.

"I am most certainly thankful. I woke up very hungry this morning, I didn't know where I was going to get a meal," said Robert Greenwell.

Greenwell is also homeless and has lived in Macon for 20 years.

The Rescue Mission's vice president of programs, Jason Beck, says this has been their biggest year ever.

"This goes to show that just because some curve balls have been thrown our way because of what has come about in 2020, it hasn't stopped the need," Beck said.

Instead of having people dine in, the organization delivered meals around Macon.

Beck says that wouldn't have been possible without their volunteers.

In total, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia gave out over 1,500 plates and say they exceeded their goal for the day.

You can visit their Facebook page at the link above if you are interested in volunteering or for more information on future events.