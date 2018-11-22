The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia has been serving up holiday meals to those in need for decades and they continued this tradition on Thursday.

Nicole Butler spoke with one man who says his Thanksgiving wouldn't have been a happy one without the mission and the help he's received.

----

When you think of Thanksgiving, your first thought might be a good home cooked meal, but for some like Reginald Reeves, that's not always an option.

"Having that feeling of having nowhere to go is complete hopelessness," he said.

Previously homeless, Reeves says it was because of places like the Rescue Mission that truly make it a happy Thanksgiving.

"I had to come to places like this to survive, so now God has given me the opportunity to give back and do some of the things that people did for me when I was lost out in the world," he said.

The mission delivered more than 750 meals to those who were unable to get a Thanksgiving meal, and another 450 meals at the mission for the homeless and less fortunate of Macon.

From 125 turkeys, 1,200 rolls, 125 pound cakes and all the fixings, the rescue mission spared no expense.

Reeves says he feels blessed to touch so many lives.

"You know they will actually cry and just to see the joy that people know someone actually cares and someone is reaching out to help them... it's just a tremendous feeling for me and I'm just so thankful to be a part of that," he said.

But they are looking to feed more than your stomachs, they also want to feed your soul.

"We're not just handing a plate out, we're getting to tell people about how Christ can change their life and you know for a lot of people, they just don't know that good news," said president Pat Chastian.

The giving doesn't end there; the Rescue Mission helps hundreds of families yearround with everything from groceries to clothes.

They serve more than 64,000 meals each year to the hungry in the community.

© 2018 WMAZ