MACON, Ga. — Hephzibah Children's Home off of Zebulon is now the new home of the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.

President Pat Chastain says the 210 acres are exactly what they needed to help more people in recovery.

"Currently, we're housing, if you looked at a total about 50 people, and that's men, women, and children. Now, we'll about to house, eventually, 150 to 190," he said.

Their original plan was to expand their downtown location, but Chastain says the offer from the Children's Home was a sign from God.



"This ended up working out a lot better as far as price -- God was very fair when we got this for the cost we got it," Chastain said.

He wouldn't disclose the price, but says having 12 buildings for housing, a dining hall, a creek, and a horse stable included was a good deal.





"There's a ton of recreation here, and exercise for men, women, and kids to get out and explore and to just have a good time," Chastain said.

Brannon Graves says he came to the rescue mission 7 months ago.

"I was in my addiction for 18 years. I had no where else to go, and the rescue mission, with the help of God, they breathed life back into me," Graves said.

He thinks the new place is what people need to help get through their road to recovery.

"It's like a great escape out here, you know, to get away, and it just seems perfect," Graves said.

Chastain says they still have a lot to do before they officially open, but they aim to be up and running by the end of summer.

The Hephzibah Home closed last year, but for more than 100 years, they served homeless and orphaned children at their campus off Zebulon Road.

County tax records value the property at more than $11 million.