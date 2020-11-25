The goal of the giveaway is to reach those who may not have their immediate families and show them that they are loved and not forgotten during the holidays.

MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia plans to deliver warm meals to more than 1,000 families in need for Thanksgiving.

The meals will be delivered to nursing homes and other people in need around the community. The goal of the giveaway is to reach those who may not have their immediate families and show them that they are loved and not forgotten during the holidays.

Vice President of Programs Jason Beck says they know how families feel during this time.

"A lot of community here at the Rescue Mission, we know what it feels like to be without our families. If we could be a part of just, in some way putting a smile on somebody's face through filling their belly -- man, what an awesome opportunity that is," Beck said.